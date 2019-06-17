Priyanka Kaul June 17 2019, 10.19 pm June 17 2019, 10.19 pm

Dance reality show Nach Baliye is coming out with its Season 9 and this time there’s too much reality in it. The show will feature ex-flames coming together as dance couples. Recently, a new promo has been released and it gives a sneak peek of how the show is going to be like. The promo sees Urvashi Dholakia dancing with a masqueraded man. While the man behind the mask tries to bring Urvashi closer to dance, she keeps on pushing him away.

As soon as the mask is about to come out and the face is going to be revealed, the lady is interrupted by Salman (as the hand features his iconic blue bracelet). The promo ends like “Jinhe dekh ke ude hain bhabhji ke hosh, wahi karengey shola ke shabnam ko expose.” The promo clearly gives away the theme of the show, which is, Forget your Ex!

View this post on Instagram #NachBaliye9, Coming Soon with someone you know! @urvashidholakia9 @beingsalmankhan A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on Jun 17, 2019 at 4:46am PDT

Reports have it that Urvashi has been paired with her ex Anuj Sachdeva. Others in the lot include Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh and Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic.

By the looks of it, the show seems promising and may turn out to be a good package. The show will have a mix of real-life couples and celebrities with their exes. The concept is surely going to generate a lot of TRP and viewership for the show. “With getting ex-lovers together, the idea was to add some spice to the show. The audience will enjoy their chemistry,” a source had said.