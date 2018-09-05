Nagaland floods: Sushant Singh Rajput has not just money but also a heart full of solidarity to offer

In Kerala, nature's wrath showed up scarily and a devastating flood occurred. Along with the common people, the public figures came ahead to do their bit and help Keralites regain the normalcy of their lives. One such was Sushant Singh Rajput who donated 1 cr rupees to the Kerala Chief Minister' relief fund. The gesture was repeated when Nagaland lost its usual pace of life due to a flood as well. No, money doesn't speak the last word. Sushant promises his continued support for Nagaland through his solidarity and empathy.

A gong is an Asian percussion musical instrument. The circular metal disc is hit with a mallet and produces the sound. This is such a beautiful return gift to SSR from Nagaland's Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio! Earlier also, he took to Twitter to thank the actor for his contribution to the CM's relief fund.

I thank Sushant Singh Rajput @itsSSR for standing with #Nagaland. He personally handed over a cheque of Rs.1.25 crore towards CM Relief Fund. I am grateful to him and everyone who has come in support of our state #NagalandFloods #DonateForNagaland pic.twitter.com/AfL8uEwADd — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) September 4, 2018

Workwise, Sushant is a busy man. He awaits the release of Kedarnath, which also sees Sara Ali Khan. He has wrapped shooting of Son Chiriya, also starring Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's Chanda Mama Door Ke on his plate.

And amid all this, he would make out time to do things that escalate him as an individual, far beyond star value!