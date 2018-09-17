Naina Banjare from Pataakha: This romantic track fails to strike a chord

After tracks like Balma and Hello, the makers of Pataakha have now released a new track from the film titled Naina Banjare. It is a romantic number, composed by director of the film Vishal Bhardwaj himself and sung by Arijit Singh. The lyrics of the song are written by Gulzar. The song features Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Namit Das and Abhishek Duhan.

The romantic track has nothing new to offer. We have heard such songs earlier and Arijit Singh’s voice also doesn’t do much wonders for the track. Naina Banjare showcases a romance between the lead pairs, Sanya-Abhishek and Radhika-Namit. The chemistry between the actors is also not that great. It is a boring number, and won’t make it to your playlist.

Pataakha is slated to release on September 28, 2018. While the trailer had created a good buzz, the songs haven’t much added to the buzz. Even Malaika Arora’s item number, Hello, failed to make a mark. The movie will be releasing with Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga – Made In India. And of course the Varun-Anushka’s film has created more buzz than Sanya-Radhika’s movie.

Let’s see who will win this clash at the box office.