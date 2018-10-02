Naina Da Kya Kasoor unplugged: This song from Ayushmann’s AndhaDhun is endearing

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte will be seen together for the first time on the big screen in Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun which is all set to hit the screens on October 5, 2018. The trailer of the film has created just the right buzz about the movie and Ayushmann’s blind act looks interesting. In the music department, however, the film has failed to create much buzz. Apart from the title track, none of the songs have made any noise. The makers have now released the unplugged version of the song Naina Da Kya Kasoor and it seems endearing.

The track is composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Ayushmann Khurrana. It’s a soulful number, but this song is special thanks to the people featured in it. It’s the video that impresses.

Ayushmann plays the role of a blind man in the film and the makers have roped in visually impaired children for the song. The innocence of these kids will surely get a smile on your face. There are a few portions in the song where we see these kids play a musical instrument, proving that being visually impaired cannot stop you from doing what you like.

Ayushmann essays the role of a blind piano player in the film. To prepare for his role in the film, the actor visited a blind school for three months and the video is evidence that Ayushmann wrapped up his preparations with more than what his character needed.