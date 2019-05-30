Nakkash movie review: A film low on resources but with its heart in the right place

Vikram Thapa May 30 2019, 3.12 pm May 30 2019, 3.12 pm

The last time Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq and Kumud Mishra came together on the silver screen, they gave us the very memorable Filmistaan. A film that had been declared a champion in the festival circuit even won a national award for Best Feature Film in Hindi (2012) but had to wait for two more years till trade showed any faith in its ability to pull in the crowds into the big screen back home. Filmistaan was a sleeper hit, one that still pulls in the numbers whenever the film is showcased on TV. The release this Friday, the last jumma before Eid, is Zaigham Imam’s Nakkash. This one stars the trio as well.

While Sharib was the lead in Filmistaan, the story of Nakkash revolves around Inaamulhaq’s Allah Rakha. A single parent and a master craftsman, divided by the simmering relationship that the Hindu and Muslims of Varanasi share. Allah enjoys the patronage of a High Priest, Kumud Mishra, who hires him to decorate the cella with his intricate artwork that uses silver and gold. Their relationship fueled by the belief that in a World full of hatred humanity shall prevail. What works for the film are the performances. Both Imaan and Kumud are top class while Sharib is at his goofiest best.

The director stays away from being drawn into the grandeur of Varanasi and sticks to the narrow lanes where most of his story plays out. So no Ganga aarti, no elaborate shots of the Ghats and no Naga sadhus emerging from the Ganges at first light. Zaigham keeps his shots simple because the life of his protagonist is complicated. Allah is a single parent who locks his little son at home to go decorate temples at night. He is regularly flogged by the cops and loathed by the local Imam. Not a good life but the only one he knows.

Watch the trailer here:

Nakkash is a small film with no budget for promotions. And while it could have done with a shorter run time, it is a film that should make for a good watch on the OTT platforms. Eid is still a week away and one doesn’t see the audience spending it’s Eidi on Nakkash when they have Salman Khan’s Bharat to look forward to.

There’s a scene where the boy asks his father about who Bhagwan was. “Bhagwan,” smiles Allah. “Allah ke Bhai.” Full marks for good parenting there. God (Allah/Bhagwan/add your own here) knows… we need it.