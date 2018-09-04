Bollywood Namaste England: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are fighting, bad days ahead? Murtuza Nullwala September 04 2018, 8.56 pm September 04 2018, 8.56 pm

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have taken over the social media with their fights. While they were in the news because of their banter on Twitter over their wedding, now they are fighting and calling each other liars. Well, both the actors claimed that they know the trailer release date of their upcoming film Namaste England. While Arjun said that it is coming out on September 7, Parineeti claimed that the trailer is coming out on September 10.

This didn’t stop here. Arjun went on to post a video on Instagram and called Parineeti a liar. Parineeti, too, had an answer for Arjun’s allegations.

We all were actually waiting to know who is lying, Parineeti or Arjun, and now we know the answer. Both of them were lying. The trailer is neither coming on September 7 nor on September 10. It will be launched on September 6, 2018.

The way Arjun and Parineeti are fighting on the social media, we wonder if they are actually giving us an insight to their characters. Remember how they were fighting even at the wrap-up party of the film? Arjun had even pushed Parineeti while posing for the shutterbugs, the posters also show that maybe their characters would be fighting in the movie. We'll have to wait and watch!