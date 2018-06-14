Namaste England: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra back in the bay after London schedule

Vipul Shah’s Namaste England which stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead went on floors on February and has had a busy schedule ever since. The film will be a reunion for Arjun and Parineeti, who were last seen in 2012’s Ishaqzaade. While fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the film, our paps spotted the leads back their way back to Bombay after completing their London shoot schedule.

Slaying in black, Parineeti was seen in a cropped sweatshirt and side slit skirt. Her black and white shoes and a black sling bag completed her look!

And as if the two had coordinated their look, Arjun arrived in black too. He looked in top style in his black jumper and joggers with a pair of white sneakers and cool glares.

The two have been neck-deep in work with recent reports stating that they have been shooting for an upcoming song which was shot across various locations on a whopping budget of 5.5 crores. The song titled Tu Meri Main Tera is said to an integral part of the film.

Reportedly, the song is about their journey and the makers started the voyage in Punjab, and travelled to the Bangladesh border, Dhaka, Brussels, Calais check post in France, and from there to Paris and London.

The film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. It’s scheduled to hit the theatres this Dusshera.