Bollywood Namaste England or Badhaai Ho this 19th October! Janta pick their fav... Kadambari Srivastava September 12 2018, 4.36 pm September 12 2018, 4.36 pm

A while back, we were treated to the trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England. Given the fact that it came as a following shadow to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's celebrated venture Namastey London, expectations were rocket high. But somehow, it turned out to be a dampener. Nevertheless, it was just the trailer, and as it is said, picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. The movie will be releasing on 19th October 2018.

And then on 11th September, the trailer of Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, dropped like a laughter bomb, on us. The tale of an unexpected pregnancy and the prospect of parents having s*x had us rolling on the floor laughing. And guess what, this one too had its release date as 19th October.

That had us thinking. Why not ask the audience which one would be their pick; a tale of love that spans boundaries, or a hilarious take on breaking the taboo of parents conceiving at a ripe old age? And guess what, the audience has given its verdict and the winner is... drumrolls... Badhaai Ho.

Looks like comedy has won over the concept of plain old love. However, this is still on the basis of trailers. When the movies hit the screens, you may never know, what the box office verdict may be. As for us, we wish both Namaste England and Badhaai Ho luck.