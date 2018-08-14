Namaste England posters: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra play the Brit brats perfectly

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra sizzled hot with their chemistry in Ishaqzaade and since then, excited fans of the duo have been waiting to see them recreate the magic. Hot or not, this time, they share a cute chemistry in the first two posters of their upcoming movie Namaste England. On Monday, the two actors had announced about it with a cute banter on social media and as promised, here arrive the fresh posters.

Noting the similarities between them, the chemistry is, of course, one of the highlights, but we also notice that their outfits bear the Union Jack, the national flag of the UK. Thank Goodness, it’s not the Indian flag, which would’ve given birth to numerous controversies. So, further discussing the details, in one poster, we see Arjun in a casual T-Shirt and black jeans with a blue denim jacket whereas Parineeti is seen in a Patiala suit, the dupatta of which has the Union Jack on it.

In the second poster, we see Arjun donning the Union Jack shirt with grey jeans and a grey denim jacket while Parineeti wears a grey bodycon dress and a purple striped jacket. Also, both the posters carry the tag-line ‘Love can travel any distance’. We also like the play on the song Ain't No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell. Quite, the hint there!

Helmed and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namaste England is the story of Jasmeet and Param, portrayed by Arjun and Parineeti. The movie is up for release on October 19, this year.