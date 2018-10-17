image
Thursday, October 18th 2018
English
Namaste England Review: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s chemistry is better off-screen

Bollywood

Namaste England Review: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s chemistry is better off-screen

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 17 2018, 11.52 pm
back
Arjun KapoorBollywoodEntertainmentNamastey Englandparineeti chopra
nextExclusive: Tiger Shroff turns protective of Disha Patani as fan gets too close
ALSO READ

Is it a solo ride for Aamir Khan on Koffee with Karan season 6?

Tu Meri Main Tera: Arjun Kapoor is sailing the high seas for this Namaste England song

Arjun Kapoor and not Ranveer Singh was to star in 83, replaced last minute