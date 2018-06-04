Namaste England: There’s a new entry on the sets and Parineeti is not happy

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are currently busy with their movie Namaste England. The shooting of the film is currently going on in London, and recently a new girl visited sets of the film. Now that, has made Parineeti a tad unhappy. Before your thoughts go overboard, let’s tell you who is it and why is Pari unhappy. Well, the girl is none other than the comedian Mallika Dua. Parineeti on her Instagram posted a picture of herself along with Arjun and Mallika, asking latter if she is here to steal Pari’s hero aka Arjun.

Arjun Kapoor too fired the engine of our curiosity when he said that Namaste England is actually a love triangle.

Hmm… We wonder if Mallika is actually a part of the film. Or did she just visit the sets to catch up with Parineeti and Arjun? Well, if former is the case we know we are in for a laugh riot. (Scayuz me, anyone?)

With Namaste England, we will get to see Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor on the big screen for the second time. The movie is slated to release in Dussehra this year, and a few posters of the film are already out.

Apart from Namaste England, Parineeti and Arjun will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The movie was slated to release in August this year, but it has been pushed to March 2019.