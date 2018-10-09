Namaste England Trailer 2: Arjun and Parineeti’s love story is the new pati, patni aur woh drama

The makers of Namaste England released another trailer on Tuesday. It starts off from where the first one ended. While in the first trailer, we saw Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s love story blossoming in sarso ke khet followed by Pari’s decision to move to London, this one has lots more to offer.

Post marriage, Parineeti moves to London to pursue her unfulfilled dreams leaving Arjun all alone in India. He decides to follow her there, by legal or illegal means and the story takes a twist. A new girl enters his life forming a love triangle of sorts and we see Parineeti fuming in jealousy noticing Arjun’s chemistry with this new entrant. The first trailer had no mention of a love triangle in it and only dealt with his trying times in London, convincing her. This one, however, has an insecure Parineeti trying to come to terms with the fact that her husband is all set to tie the knot with another girl in London.

Speaking of the movie, it’s a sequel of the 2007 hit flick Namastey London which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namaste England will be releasing on October 19, 2018.