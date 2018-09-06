Namaste England trailer: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra wobble a little in this women rights' drama

The issue with the trailers of most Bollywood movies is that they leave little for the movie itself and reveal the whole plot. And that's exactly what is bothering us in the trailer of Namaste England which has just dropped. Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, the build-up towards the same was quite funny and intriguing, with the banters of both the actors who share an incredible chemistry since their Ishaqzaade days. However, the expectations dip down while watching the trailer. It narrates the story of a husband whose wife leaves for England as her rights were subverted in her own nation. The wife gets a chance to leave for England and she leaves, sensing the first whiff of freedom. How they get through this unusual situation in their marital life forms the crux of the story.

There are certain high points in the trailer as well. Especially at the start when Arjun's friends lie so that Parineeti's character can come to their place, all the time citing the same excuse. Arjun and Parineeti's chemistry is cute too and the scenes make you chuckle, especially the one where Pari's character is trying to seduce her husband. However, the lighter moments fall a little flat post that. One tends to get bored after the two-odd minutes in this three-minute long trailer. Arjun Kapoor gives a strong Half Girlfriend vibe in the second half as he goes looking for his wife in the foreign nation, but he and Parineeti try hard to convey their mixed emotions of love, dismay and separation throughout the duration of the trailer.

Nevertheless, while the trailer may have wobbled on our rate-o-meter, here's hoping that the film shines bright when it hits the big screens on 19th October.