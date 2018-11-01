image
Thursday, November 1st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Namrata Shirodkar gives us a Sonali Bendre update we have been waiting for

Bollywood

Namrata Shirodkar gives us a Sonali Bendre update we have been waiting for

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 01 2018, 12.06 am
back
BollywoodCancerEntertainmentNamrata ShirodkarSonali BendreTreatment
nextHappy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Performances of the beauty that will live forever
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy a play date with Kerry Washington

Priyanka Chopra's bridal shower had two special ladies drop in!

Sonali Bendre raises a toast to 'madness and love' on BFF Sussane Khan's 40th