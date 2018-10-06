Nana Patekar avoids confrontation with media, watch here!

The on-going Nana Patekar and Tanushree Dutta sexual assault controversy has kind of sparked the light of #Metoo movement in India. The actress shocked one and all when she came out in open and spoke about the alleged sexual harassment she suffered at the hands of Nana. While many came out in support of her, she even faced the wrath of Nana’s supporters. Now a case has been filed and a thorough investigation is expected. But on Nana’s side, he has been mum all this while. In fact, he was busy shooting for Housefull 4 in Rajasthan and was hardly to be seen in pictures. Now that the shooting has come to an end, media tried to confront Nana outside Jodhpur airport as he left the city.

A video surfaced online shows Nana trying to dodge the media and avoiding to comment on the controversy. This is for the first time that we got to see a glimpse of Nana, after the controversy made it to the headlines.

On the other side, Nana Patekar’s lawyers have slapped Tanushree with a legal notice. She now also has a defamation case against her filed by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for her comments against Raj Thackeray. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s name has also been dragged in this controversy.