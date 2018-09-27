Nana Patekar defends himself against Tanushree Dutta's harassment allegations

Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress Tanushree Dutta was away from the limelight for quite a sometime. It was just a couple of months ago she returned to India and now she is creating a buzz thanks to the sexual harassment allegations she has been putting it on veteran actor Nana Patekar. The actress claims that while shooting for a movie titled Horn Ok Pleassss, Nana harassed her and had also sent goons at her place to threaten her.

Now finally, Nana Patekar has spoken about the whole issue. The actor while talking to Mirror Now stated, "What can I say why she is saying it? How do I know why she is saying this? What does she mean by sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on the set with me."

"I'll take legal action against her. But it is waste telling media about it because you will play up anything. Whatever people want to say, they can say. But I will continue doing my work," he added.

While Patekar has decided to take legal action against the actress, we wonder what Dutta’s next move will be. Choreographer Ganesh Acharya, who was also there on the sets that day, denied the allegations made by Dutta. He told News 18, "First of all, it’s a very old incident so I can’t really recall everything very clearly. But it was a duet song as far as I remember. Something did happen that day because the shooting was also stalled for over three hours. There was some sort of misunderstanding. But I can confirm that nothing this sort of happened. It’s a wrong statement that Nana ji called members of some political party on set. It never happened."

The choreographer further claimed that Patekar can’t do any such thing. Ganesh said, "He’s a very sweet person, he can never do that. He is very helpful and he has actually helped a lot of artists in the industry, he can never do anything like that."