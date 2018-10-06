Nana Patekar denies Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against him

Senior actor Nana Patekar has been in the middle of a controversy ever since Tanushree Dutta claimed she was sexually harassed by him. The actor has been away in Jaisalmer shooting for Housefull 4 and now, he’s back to the bay. The actor was hounded as soon as he landed at the Mumbai airport with questions regarding the allegations.

Nana has vehemently denied the Tanushree’s allegations. “What is a lie, will forever be a lie,” he said. Those were the only words the media managed to get out of him before he added that he has already spoken on the matter. He earlier spoke to Mirror Now, saying, “What can I say why she is saying it? How do I know why she is saying this? What does she mean by sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on the set with me. I’ll take legal action against her. But it is waste telling media about it because you will play up anything. Whatever people want to say, they can say. But I will continue doing my work.”

His lawyer sent a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta and the actress is ready to take up the matter legally. The industry largely has been supporting the actress, even as several have stayed away from commenting on the entire issue.

Now that the actor is back, onlookers are awaiting a press conference on the issue. A decade ago too, Nana addressed the allegations in a press conference. The incident occurred on the sets of Horn ‘OK’ Pleasss where Tanushree has alleged that he harassed and threatened her with the support of political party members.