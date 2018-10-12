Nana Patekar distances himself from Housefull 4, confirms son

After a chaotic media trial, around a week back, Tanushree Dutta filed a police complaint of sexual assault against Nana Patekar at Oshiwara police station. We are yet to see how the investigation unfolds and whether Nana is punished if he is proven guilty. But following the controversy that took place and also how it gave birth to a bigger movement, he has now decided to walk out of his forthcoming film Housefull 4.

"Nanasaheb does not want any inconvenience caused to anyone and hence in the backdrop of false accusations levelled against him he thought it fit to distance himself with the ongoing project of housefull," a statement from his son Malhar Patekar read.

In fact, the project itself seems to be heading towards being shelved now. The film's director Sajid Khan was accused of horrific sexual assault and emotional abuse by former assistant director Saloni Chopra. Following the allegations, he stepped down from his position. Soon after Saloni's blog went viral, one of the lead actors Akshay Kumar announced that he was disassociating himself from the project. Nana is the third one to walk out of the film.

Meanwhile, the actor withdrew his plan of telling his version of the story to the press, as adviced by his legal team.