Nana Patekar seeks an apology from Tanushree Dutta, to send legal notice

Tanushree Dutta has alleged that 10 years ago, in 2008, she was harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss and that the veteran actor sent goons to her place to threaten her when she spoke about it. Over the last week, Tanushree opened up about the incident and has received a lot of support from Bollywood. Claiming that he doesn’t know what she’s talking about, on Thursday Patekar stated that he will take legal action against her.

Now the actor’s lawyer has spoken to ANI about sending the legal notice and seeking an apology from Tanushree. Lawyer Rajendra Shikodkar said, "We are in process of sending a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta as she has made false allegations and has spoken untruth. We will send the notice later today which will be basically a notice seeking apology for her statements making allegations."

While talking about the incident, Tanushree claimed, "He (Patekar) was being aggressive and was pushing me around. I complained about him, but it was not heard. They (film crew) were forcing me to do an intimate step. My contract stated that it was a solo dance sequence, and it was not supposed to be a duet. It was a way to manipulate me. This was the whole harassment situation going on.”

This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned. https://t.co/Ola3MNdmtS — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 27, 2018

I believe #TanushreeDatta and @janiceseq85 recollection of the account. Janice is my friend, and she is anything but an exaggerator or a liar. And it’s upto us to stand together. https://t.co/sF3mS5o1P8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 28, 2018

Bollywood celebs from Priyanka Chopra to Twinkle Khanna, Swara Bhaskar to Sonam Kapoor and even Farhan Akhtar have thrown their weight behind Tanushree and lauded her for speaking up.