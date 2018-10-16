Nandita Das' father, Jatin Das faces a #MeToo accusation

It’s been raining sexual harassment accusations after the #MeToo movement found its place in the film industry. The latest personality to be included in the bandwagon is Jatin Das, a famous painter, Padma Bhushan recipient and the father of Nandita Das who herself is an actor, director and writer.

Nisha Bora, who shared her the horrific experience on Twitter, is the co-founder of eco-friendly brand Elrhino.

She recalled that how the two of them met in 2004 at an event in Delhi, where she was introduced to Jatin Das by her family over a dinner hosted by her father-in-law. She was hired by Jatin Das as an assistant. On her first day, she was invited by Jatin, to his residence, to work and everything went smooth. However, it was the next day when she had a dreadful encounter with Jatin where he tried to grope her and forcefully kiss her at a different location.

Nisha also confessed that she couldn’t gather enough courage to confess the incident to Nandita Das when she received a call from the filmmaker.

The #MeToo movement has gained its momentum in India after the Tanushree Dutta – Nana Patekar controversy. Many survivors have come forward to expose their offenders which include many celebrities like Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Subhash Ghai, Sajid Khan, Luv Ranjan, Kailash Kher, Chetan Bhagat and many more.