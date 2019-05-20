Narendra Modi biopic new poster: Vivek Oberoi is all covered up in saffron

Debanu Das May 20 2019, 3.49 pm May 20 2019, 3.49 pm

The much-talked-about biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back in the news. Fortunately for the makers, it is not an issue of the release date. The film has got a new poster and during the launch event at Nagpur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was reportedly present. The film faced a lot of issues in the past, mainly due to the content and the release date. Presently, the Narendra Modi biopic is scheduled to release on May 24, a day after the election results are announced.

The new poster reads: “Aa rahe hai dobara PM Narendra Modi, ab koi rok nahi sakta." (PM Modi is coming back again, now nobody can stop him). The image itself, shows Vivek Oberoi blowing a conk with his eyes closed. He’s seen wearing a saffron turban (no surprises there), and the entire poster has an overdose of orange all over it. Speaking at the launch event, Oberoi said that he was quite happy with the indications showed by the exit polls.

Vivek Oberoi is happy witht he exit polls

“We are very happy with the exit polls. Earlier, there were talks that the BJP was winning very less number of seats but we never got afraid. Even when we were shooting this film, we could see the love and attraction people had for Modi ji,” he told the media.

Oberoi recounted a moment during the filming process when some locals mistook him for the real Modi. “I remember I was shooting at Mahatma Gandhi Mandir in Gandhinagar sporting the Modi look and people thought that I was the real Modi and they started shouting ‘Modi, Modi.’ Modi is a leader who has done a phenomenal job and the people have supported him wholeheartedly.”

Besides Oberoi, the Modi biopic also stars Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab. As per reports, the film will follow Modi’s journey from being a teen to joining the cabinet.