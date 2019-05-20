  3. Bollywood
Narendra Modi biopic new poster: Vivek Oberoi is all covered up in saffron

Bollywood

Narendra Modi biopic new poster: Vivek Oberoi is all covered up in saffron

Vivek Oberoi is happy about the exit polls.

back
Modi BiopicNarendra ModiVivek Oberoi
nextParineeti Chopra to take long train rides for the The Girl On The Train remake

within