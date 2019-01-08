Narendra Modi biopic: Producer not afraid of anyone, not thinking of elections either

Movies revolving around politics are in the news nowadays. Moviegoers are waiting for Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister. Another film on an Indian politician is on the radar. We are talking about the biopic on the current Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, titled PM Narendra Modi. Vivek Oberoi has been roped in to play the lead role and it is being produced by Sandeep Singh and directed by Omung Kumar. We recently met Sandeep Singh for a media interaction and spoke at length about the film.

When we asked what made him produce a biopic on PM Modi, Singh said, “It’s an inspiring story and we all should be inspired by a personality like him. He is the only person, who, from a chai wala has become a Prime Minister.” Further talking about what aspects of PM Modi we will get to see in the movie, he said, “When you make a biopic you don’t choose a specific thing, it’s not a Uri: The Surgical Strike or a The Accidental Prime Minister. We are trying to capture each and everything, overall of his life.”

In a year (2019) when elections are going to take place and movies like The Accidental Prime Minister (based on Manmohan Singh’s tenure as the PM) are about to release and a biopic on PM Modi is announced, of course, there will be chatter about these movies being propaganda material. We asked Sandeep if he was scared of his movie being called propaganda, to which he said, “I should be scared of the fact that I am making this film. But I am never scared of anything and we should never be scared, just go ahead and take the risk and achieve something that we want to achieve. When I thought of this idea, everybody told me don’t make it. But it was me who decided to make this film and I will make this film and it will release. I am not thinking of elections, I am not afraid of any party and I am not afraid of what people are going to say.”

There have been a lot of reports of a movie being made on PM Modi starring Paresh Rawal. Recently, when the actor was asked about it, he said, "Biopic can only be one. They've made it their way, I'll do it in my way. A film on Modi will go on floors after the election, most likely." So, we asked Sandeep if he knows about this and what would he do if another movie on the PM is made, he said, “I have heard so many people are making a film on so many people and if Paresh Bhai is saying that he is making a film which will start after elections, I have no idea about it. But I wish him all the best, he is one of the finest actors we have and I am sure he will do a great job and if he needs any support, we will go and support him to tell the story.”

Well, the release date of the film is yet to be finalised, but it will be interesting to see what this movie offers and how will Vivek Oberoi will perform as PM Modi on the big screen.