Narendra Modi birthday: B-Town celebs pour in their wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 68th birthday today (September 17) and the internet is flooded with wishes pouring in from all corners. Among all, are also a lot of Bollywood celebrities who took to their respective Twitter handles to shower their heartwarming wishes on the honourable Prime Minister. From filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar to actors Madhuri Dixit, Rishi Kapoor among others, B-Town celebs wished the maverick leader on the micro-blogging site. Here’s what each of them had to say!
Wishing him a long and healthy life, Anupam Kher wrote that he wishes Modi to lead our country for several years.
Madhur Bhandarkar prays for Modi ji to be blessed with ‘stronger determination to serve the nation’. Madhuri Dixit wishes a prosperous year ahead for Modi.
Kangana Ranaut's official fan club shared a video on Instagram, which has the actor donning a pink costume and wishing PM from the sets of Manikarnika.
Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar uploaded a short video to thank Modi for all his support.
Shekhar Kapur expressed his wish saying that he puts himself in Modi’s shoes everytime he has to tackle with hurdles in professional life.
Vivek Oberoi shared that Modi’s selflessness is inspiration to all of us.
Actors Rishi Kapoor and Priety Zinta wished him success and happiness too, and the later attached a picture of herself sitting and conversing with Modi.