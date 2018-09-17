Narendra Modi birthday: B-Town celebs pour in their wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 68th birthday today (September 17) and the internet is flooded with wishes pouring in from all corners. Among all, are also a lot of Bollywood celebrities who took to their respective Twitter handles to shower their heartwarming wishes on the honourable Prime Minister. From filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar to actors Madhuri Dixit, Rishi Kapoor among others, B-Town celebs wished the maverick leader on the micro-blogging site. Here’s what each of them had to say!

Wishing him a long and healthy life, Anupam Kher wrote that he wishes Modi to lead our country for several years.

Happy birthday PM @narendramodi ji. May God fulfil all your dreams, for our motherland, India. May you continue to lead our country for years with your hard work, honesty & great vision. May your critics continue to have sleepless nights. Wishing you a long & healthy life.🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jQKg5PdUZg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 16, 2018

Madhur Bhandarkar prays for Modi ji to be blessed with ‘stronger determination to serve the nation’. Madhuri Dixit wishes a prosperous year ahead for Modi.

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji. May Lord Ganesha bless u with great health and stronger determination to serve the nation and continue to take it to greater heights of success.🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/8RWWEjDEUI — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2018

Many happy returns of the day @narendramodi Ji! 🎉 Wishing you a blessed and prosperous year ahead. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 17, 2018

Kangana Ranaut's official fan club shared a video on Instagram, which has the actor donning a pink costume and wishing PM from the sets of Manikarnika.

Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar uploaded a short video to thank Modi for all his support.

Shekhar Kapur expressed his wish saying that he puts himself in Modi’s shoes everytime he has to tackle with hurdles in professional life.

Happy Birthday dear @narendramodi ji. Each time I find my job tough, I just try and put myself in your shoes! I can’t even imagine the responsibility for over a billion people that you carry on your shoulders everyday. May God give you even more strength than you already have. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) September 17, 2018

Vivek Oberoi shared that Modi’s selflessness is inspiration to all of us.

Many happy returns of the day to our Honorable PM @narendramodi ji. Wish you a long, healthy and prosperous life. Your selflessness is an inspiration to all of us. More power to you sir! #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/N9d0XZQVwY — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 17, 2018

Actors Rishi Kapoor and Priety Zinta wished him success and happiness too, and the later attached a picture of herself sitting and conversing with Modi.

Many Happy Returns of the day Narendra bhai Modi. God Bless! pic.twitter.com/Tvfym3FAPL — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 17, 2018