Narendra Modi birthday: Mallika Sherawat's 2013 birthday wish for the PM is yet to be topped

Twitter is flooded with birthday wishes for Narendra Modi. And hey, even Rahul Gandhi has posted a birthday wish for the Prime Minister, tagging him. That's the second biggest surprise of today. The first one is this OLD GEM we are going to show you.

So, we just came across this video from 2013 when this beautiful, sensuous lady sent in her birthday wishes to India's 'most eligible bachelor'. Damn, didn't many people call Rahul Gandhi that? Anyway, we are discussing Mallika Sherawat here. She even sang happy birthday to Modi! Watch it out!

It's been a while since we saw Mallika here. The bombshell who turned the heat with on-screen over a decade ago, now stays in Paris and is quite active in French cinema. Recently, she also shared how she lost out on Hindi projects as she chose her self-esteem over casting couch.

“I was thrown out of projects because heroes would say ‘why can’t you be intimate with me? You can do it on screen, what’s the problem in doing that with me in private?’ I’ve lost so many projects. It’s very reflective of the society, what women deal with in our country," she told PTI.