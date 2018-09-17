image
Monday, September 17th 2018
English
Narendra Modi birthday: Mallika Sherawat's 2013 birthday wish for the PM is yet to be topped

Bollywood

Narendra Modi birthday: Mallika Sherawat's 2013 birthday wish for the PM is yet to be topped

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 17 2018, 5.34 pm
back
BirthdayBollywoodEntertainmentMallika SherawatNarendra Modivideo
nextAnushka Sharma on memes: It signifies the reach of the trailer
ALSO READ

Rahul Gandhi's birthday greeting to PM Modi is loaded with best wishes

Narendra Modi birthday: party workers gift him a bag full of bizarreness

Happy Birthday Surbhi Chandna: The fashionista who's not just any other TV bahu!