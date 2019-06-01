Ranjini Maitra June 01 2019, 5.05 pm June 01 2019, 5.05 pm

If she was alive, she would be stepping into her 90th spring. It is the legendary Nargis' birth anniversary on Saturday. Nearly three decades after she left us for a better place, Nargis' poise and cinematic contribution are still widely celebrated. Son Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to fondly remember his mother on her special day and shared an old photograph that captures a happy moment forever!

The photo has a smiling and ever-beautiful Nargis playing with two toddlers. While one is Dutt, it is safe to assume that the other one is his sister Namrata Dutt. Elder brothers often have to oblige to what the younger one wants and as is seen in the picture, little Namrata is seen riding the back of her big brother happily. How adorable is that!

View this post on Instagram Memories never fade! Happy Birthday Mom ♥️ A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on Jun 1, 2019 at 12:08am PDT

Dutt, several times, has confessed to being emotionally attached to his mother. Nargis passed away in 1981, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. A couple of days after her demise, Dutt's debut film Rocky premiered. As a touching gesture, one seat was kept empty for Nargis, who would have been overjoyed to see her son debuting to the big screen.

Yasser Usman, in his book Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy, mentioned how Dutt could not cry for three long years since his mother's death. Then one day, he broke down.

“I burst out crying and I cried and cried. I cried continuously for four days . . . I think till then I hadn’t grieved for her when she passed away. So her voice and those tapes changed everything in my life,” he was quoted as saying.