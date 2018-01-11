Naseeruddin Shah and Mithun Chakaraborty roped in for film based on Lal Bahadur Shastris death

On Lal Bahadur Shastri's 52nd death anniversary filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri announced he has roped in veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Mithun Chakaraborty for his directorial project on the second Prime Minister of India. The film titled ‘The Tashkent Files’ is touted to be an investigative thriller which will delve into the controversial death of the late prime minister.

On this day, 10th Jan 1966, in Tashkent a tiny man called Lal Bahadur Shashtri who won a war with Pakistan, soon after a humiliating defeat with China, signed the Tashkent treaty. Hours later he died. A death mystery unsolved till date. Why? pic.twitter.com/azBvX45FeU — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 10, 2018

"A film on the biggest cover-up of a free India required that we work with great actors with credibility. Both Naseer and Mithunda are multiple-time National Award winners. It is a privilege to work with such involved and passionate actors of our times," Agnihotri told IANS. “Both Naseeruddin and Mithun are powerhouses and were obvious choices for the film. This film also brings them together onscreen after a long time. The two are extremely excited about the project and I am sure the audience will be waiting to see them in this new avatar," Vivek added.

Privileged to work with two National Award Winners to tell an untold story of beloved Shashtri ji. More to come. pic.twitter.com/o13G0uVTXz — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 11, 2018

The movie will have two sides to the narrative and its story is a crowd-sourced idea, read a statement issued by the filmmakers. Shastri died in Tashkent, then in the Soviet Union, soon after signing a peace pact with Pakistani rulers to end the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

Lal Bahadur Shastri, June 1964, New Delhi, India.

“As a citizen, it is our democratic right to know if our 2nd Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastriji died a natural death, or, as alleged, was it an assassination? I am trying to delve further into this mystery through The Tashkent Files," Vivek Agnihotri said. The release date of The Tashkent Files hasn't been announced as yet.