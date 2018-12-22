Naseeruddin Shah slammed for his opinion but he isn’t the only one

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has landed himself in a controversy after he reacted to the recent Bundalshahr violence wherein a police officer was killed in the hands of an angry mob. What was more upsetting was the concerned authority's reaction who clarified that cow slaughter was of a bigger concern to them. Shah, in a recent interview, said he feared for his children in this country amid such an ambiance of fear; since he and wife Ratna Pathak Shah chose to not teach them religion.

Shah is now at the receiving end of severe backlash since many haven't taken his comments in the right spirit. Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt not only slammed him but also asked whether he felt the same fear during the 1984 riots, the 1993 bomb blasts or the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Advocate and public speaker Prashant Patel also took to Twitter and was in no mood to hide his dislike. Going a step above, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha stated that an artist like him shouldn't be a part of 'sinister design' of such propaganda.

6 Muslim terrorists killed today in #Tral Pulwama were hiding in hole of the sewage line. Pigs belong to shit. This is the reason #NaseeruddinShah is feeling fear. — प्रशान्त पटेल उमराव (@ippatel) December 22, 2018

#NaseeruddinShah right to speak up for persecuted minorities. Look forward to him adding his significant voice to condemn persecution of minorities in J&K. — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) December 21, 2018

Nasiruddin Shah should first ask Rohingyas to leave Hindustan as according to him India is unsafe for him and his family! An artist should not be part of sinister design of anti cil society propaganda . His statement shows his low thinking. — Prof Rakesh Sinha (@RakeshSinha01) December 20, 2018

But Shah is not the only one who's being attacked after voicing his concern about rising intolerance in the country. Not long ago, superstar Aamir Khan put himself under a huge controversy after he made a statement on the same lines as Shah. The Dadri beef lynching massacre was still fresh in our memories while Khan said his wife Kiran Rao often felt unsafe for their son Azad and wondered if they all should leave the country. Beginning from Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal, numerous folks from his industry were irked.

Mr.&Mrs. Amir Khan. When things are going wrong and the system needs correction,repair it,mend it.Don't run away from it. That is Heroism! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 24, 2015

Dear @aamir_khan. Did you tell Kiran that you have lived through more worse times in this country & but you never thought of moving out. — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 23, 2015

Thanks Aamir for taking away nations attention from Lalu -arvinds jaadu ki jhappi ! It's a joke so be tolerant ! — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) November 24, 2015

Guess all those who did not want pm Modi to become PM,want 2 bring this govt down..sadly becoz of politics,they are shaming country .. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 24, 2015

Aamir Khan is neutral. Speaks of 2006 Vadodara but not KP exodus. Takes on Hindu rituals, not Islamic ones. Raises intolerance without stats — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) November 23, 2015

The internet witnessed a similar kind of backlash after another superstar Shah Rukh Khan, ahead of the release of Dilwale, thought it fit to comment on intolerance and reportedly said that there was 'extreme' intolerance' in the country.

शाहरुख़ खान रहते भारत में हैं पर उनका मन सदा पाकिस्तान में रहता है। उनकी फिल्मों यहाँ करोड़ो कमाती है पर उन्हें भारत असहिष्णु नजर आता है 1/5 — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) November 3, 2015

यह देशद्रोह नहीं तो क्या? भारत संयुक्त-राष्ट्र का स्थाई सदस्य बनने को है, पाक समेत सभी भारत विरोधी ताकते इसके विरुद्ध षड्यंत्र रच रही है 2/5 — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) November 3, 2015

भारत मे असहिष्णुता का माहौल बनाना षडयंत्र का हिस्सा है। शाहरुख़ ने 'असहिष्णुता का राग' पाक व भारत विरोधी ताकतों के सुर में सुर मिलाना है 3/5 — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) November 3, 2015

जब 1993 में बॉम्बे में सेकड़ों लोग मारे गये तब शाहरुख़ खान कहाँ थे? जब मुम्बई पर 26/11 को हमला हुआ तब शाहरुख़ कहाँ थे? 4/5 — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) November 3, 2015

आज सारी दुनिया भारत व उसके नेतृत्व का मान कर रही है, ऐसे में यहाँ असहिष्णुता बढ़ने की बात करना, दुनिया के समक्ष भारत को कमजोर करना होगा। 5/5 — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) November 3, 2015

An opinion comes with a price, is it?