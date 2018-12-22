Naseeruddin Shah slammed for his opinion but he isn’t the only one

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has landed himself in a controversy after he reacted to the recent Bundalshahr violence wherein a police officer was killed in the hands of an angry mob. What was more upsetting was the concerned authority's reaction who clarified that cow slaughter was of a bigger concern to them. Shah, in a recent interview, said he feared for his children in this country amid such an ambiance of fear; since he and wife Ratna Pathak Shah chose to not teach them religion.
Shah is now at the receiving end of severe backlash since many haven't taken his comments in the right spirit. Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt not only slammed him but also asked whether he felt the same fear during the 1984 riots, the 1993 bomb blasts or the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Advocate and public speaker Prashant Patel also took to Twitter and was in no mood to hide his dislike. Going a step above, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha stated that an artist like him shouldn't be a part of 'sinister design' of such propaganda.
But Shah is not the only one who's being attacked after voicing his concern about rising intolerance in the country. Not long ago, superstar Aamir Khan put himself under a huge controversy after he made a statement on the same lines as Shah. The Dadri beef lynching massacre was still fresh in our memories while Khan said his wife Kiran Rao often felt unsafe for their son Azad and wondered if they all should leave the country. Beginning from Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal, numerous folks from his industry were irked.
The internet witnessed a similar kind of backlash after another superstar Shah Rukh Khan, ahead of the release of Dilwale, thought it fit to comment on intolerance and reportedly said that there was 'extreme' intolerance' in the country.
An opinion comes with a price, is it?