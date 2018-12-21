image
Saturday, December 22nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Naseeruddin Shah’s comments prompt a political group to buy him a ticket to Pakistan

Bollywood

Naseeruddin Shah’s comments prompt a political group to buy him a ticket to Pakistan

Debanu DasDebanu Das   December 21 2018, 11.49 pm
back
BollywoodBulandshahrEntertainmentKarwan-e-Mohabbat IndiaNaseeruddin ShahNav Nirman SenapakistanRacism
nextNick Jonas’ 2018 was amazing all thanks to his wifey, Priyanka Chopra!
ALSO READ

Naseeruddin Shah slams and praises Virat Kohli in one sentence

Salman Khan gets dissed by Naseeruddin Shah, says Indian cinema has more

Mini Modi: Naseeruddin says FTII Chairman Anupam Kher is hardly there