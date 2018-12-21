Naseeruddin Shah’s comments prompt a political group to buy him a ticket to Pakistan

Naseeruddin Shah’s comments about feeling scared for his children’s safety went viral on the internet. The veteran actor made those comments following the violence at Bulandshahr. Not only that, Shah had told the media that he is worried as an Indian and that he doesn’t deserve to be called a traitor. While his comments on the safety of his children were quite unnerving, many took it upon themselves to troll the actor. In the latest round of racist movements against him, Uttar Pradesh’s Nav Nirman Sena bought the actor a ticket to Pakistan dated for August 14. As you’d recall, August 14 is Pakistan’s Independence Day.

According to reports, Amit Jani, the president of the outfit, booked a connecting flight from Mumbai to Karachi via Colombo for the 14th of August. Jani even called the actor a traitor, adding that if the star feels unsafe in India, he should head to Pakistan. Reports said that Jani mentioned that in case Naseeruddin doesn’t want to shift his residence, he should read the 'hanuman chalisa'. This comment comes after BJP MLC Bukkal Nawab claimed that Hanuman was a Muslim.

Ok , koi to hai Bollywood mein jisne sach bola der se he sahi .



Cows are more safe in India than women and all minorities .#NaseeruddinShah pic.twitter.com/zU8ayQDQEn — ਗੀਤ ਕੌਰ گِیت کور (@kashmiri_kurii) December 20, 2018

Naseeruddin Shah: What I said earlier was as a worried Indian. What did I say this time that I am being termed as a traitor? I am expressing concerns about the country I love, the country that is my home. How is that a crime? pic.twitter.com/XcQOwmzJSh — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2018

In an interview with an anti-hate crime collective called Karwan-e-Mohabbat India, Naseeruddin said, "Tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, “Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?” they will have no answer. Because they have no religion."

The violence at Bulandshahr kicked off after a group of villagers allegedly found some body parts of cows in a jungle in the Mahaw village. Angered by the killings, the villagers demanded action against the killers and began protests. Eventually, things got violent and the protestors began pelting stones at the police who opened fire in self-defence. The clash led to the death of a cop and a local youth.