Antara Kashyap August 09 2019, 8.18 pm August 09 2019, 8.18 pm

The 66th National Awards 2019 have been declared on Friday, August 9, 2019, and some of the blockbusters of 2019 have won big at these prestigious awards. Uri: The Surgical Strike, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho and Padmaavat have won multiple awards. However, one film that truly stands out is Pad Man starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, and Radhika Apte. The film is based on the real-life story of Arunachalam Murugunatham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu, who dedicated his life to providing low-cost sanitary napkins for women in rural India. The jury of the 2019 National Awards have awarded Pad Man, the Best Film on Social Issues, and Akshay Kumar is full of gratitude!

Akshay Kumar, in his official statement, expressed his gratitude towards the team of Pad Man, especially R Balki. He also congratulated his wife Twinkle Khanna as the film was her debut as a producer. He said, "I was in the midst of Mission Mangal promotions when Tina called me asking if it was true? If Pad Man had actually won a National Award for Best Film On Social Issues. All my tiredness of promotions vanished hearing this news. I remember it was on the sets of Pad Man only that Sonam and I got the news of winning our respective National Awards last year. So life has come a full circle and I couldn’t be happier for Tina for winning this with her debut production and of course R.Balki for putting it all together and the entire team behind Pad Man. Not just that, Chumbak, a Marathi film I presented, Swanand Kirkire won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for that film. Overall, it’s been a rewarding day."

Twinkle Khanna also took to Twitter to express her joy on the win. She thanked and congratulated R Balki and Arunachalam Murugunatham for the achievement.

Check out the tweet below:

Congratulations to my friend, our brilliant director #RBalki and @murugaofficial thank you for being you and for your support every step of the way #Padman #NationalAward pic.twitter.com/X7uwDEVrvs — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 9, 2019