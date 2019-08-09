Antara Kashyap August 09 2019, 7.42 pm August 09 2019, 7.42 pm

The 66th National Awards 2019 have been announced and Bollywood has won big awards. One of the films with major victories is the 2019 blockbuster, Uri: The Surgical strike which has won multiple awards including Best Actor for Vicky Kaushal and Best Director for Aditya Dhar. The film has also won Best Sound Design and Best Music Direction (Background Score). This is the first National Award for Vicky Kaushal, which he is also sharing with Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun. The actor took to Instagram on Friday to pen a heartfelt post about his victory, thanking the jury for finding him worthy of the award.

The actor posted a very emotional note, expressing his gratitude for his National Award. He dedicated his award to his parents, every member in the team of the film as well as the brave armed forces of India, who put their lives in line each day to protect the nation, no matter what adversity they have to face. The actor also shared his happiness in sharing the award with Ayushmann Khurrana, calling him his brother. He also mentioned that he admired Ayushmann a lot, both as an actor and as a person!

The film's director, Aditya Dhar, also expressed his joy for the prestigious award of the Best Director. "15 years of failures, rejections and hard work has lead to this moment and it just can’t get better than this." he wrote in a statement. "Thank you India, thank you Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and all the Jury members of National Award committee for considering me worthy enough for this prestigious award. This is an honour I am going to cherish for the rest of my life. Being conferred with the National Award has been a dream since the time I understood what films meant to me, and films truly mean the world to me." he wrote in the statement. He also took to Instagram to express his gratitude.

