  3. Bollywood
National Awards deferred, industry stalwarts like Sudhir Mishra speak up

Bollywood

National Awards deferred, industry stalwarts like Sudhir Mishra speak up

Sudhir Mishra, who is a regular winner of National Awards, feels the postponement is not improper.

back
BollywoodEntertainmentNational AwardsSudhir Mishra
nextLata Mangeshkar responds to Narendra Modi's praise, says Modiji has been very kind to me

within