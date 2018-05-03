National Awards: Janhvi wears Sridevi's saree to the ceremony

The 65th National Awards were announced on April 13 and along with all the other names on the list, a big surprise was that of the late Sridevi. She was posthumously awarded for her role in Mom. Her two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi, along with husband Boney Kapoor received the award in the capital from President Ram Nath Kovind. To make it even more special, her elder daughter Janhvi chose to wear her mother’s saree to the event.

The Dhadak actress looked stunning in the ivory and pink textured saree with a soft gold border. Keeping it simple with minimal makeup, she accessorized herself with matching jhumkis and kadas. A silver bindi gave a final touch to her elegance. Her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor looked equally lovely in their attire. Boney Kapoor was dressed formally in a dark blue suit while Khushi chose a multicoloured skirt with a baby pink half-saree.

Sridevi’s crime thriller Mom, is based on the story of a mother’s vengeance against her step-daughter’s rapists. Mom marked Sridevi’s final and major film appearance before her death. The actress received appreciation from all over for her performance in the film with co-starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film was released on July 7, 2017.

Sridevi’s death on February 24 shook the entire nation. The untimely demise of the veteran actor occurred due to ‘accidental drowning’ in her hotel bathtub in Dubai.