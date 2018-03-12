National crush Priya Prakash Varrier wants a breakup, find out why

We as a country are always fighting for something or the other, but thanks to the Thrissur girl Priya Prakash Varrier, the entire country is crushing on her together this Valentine’s Day. Right after the teaser was released, the winky beauty started ruling the internet like anything. Starting from memes to her old Channa Mereya singing attempt, social media timelines were oozing with Priya! So much was the craze that the makers of the film didn’t waste the opportunity to drop yet another teaser where Varrier shoots a kiss to her friend Roshan Abdul Rahoof using a handgun! And now, another of her musical.ly video is going viral. Ironically, this time it is not about love, but breakup! After an initial glance, it seems like the video was taken on-location while filming Oru Adaar Love. Priya seems to be a big fan of Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil! Or wait, is she giving a hint to the Bollywood filmmakers?

Her famous wink from a mere ten seconds video clip has given her overnight social media fame. It’s been only three days and the girl already has three viral videos in her kitty! While the views on the song’s official YouTube page has shot past nine million, the number of followers on her Instagram account has shot up to a record 2.8 million! However, for a debutant, such instant stardom in the digital age comes with creepy problems. For instance, search for her on different social media platforms and you’ll find a dozen accounts using her name and images without her permission. Being the national crush is exciting, but whether or not she passes the litmus test of acting, is the question we should be asking now. Her debut feature film, Oru Adaar Love, is scheduled for release on 3rd March 2018.

Speaking of creepy problems, according to a recent ANI report, a legal complaint has already been filed against the makers of the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi for allegedly hurting sentiments of Muslims. A group of youth from the Farooq Nagar area have filed the complaint with the Falaknuma police station in Hyderabad. Syed Faiyaz, ACP Falaknuma said, "We received a complaint from a few men that upcoming movie Manikya Malaraya Poovi’s viral song's lyrics is hurting sentiments of Muslims. They haven't submitted a video proof & we asked them to provide us the same. No FIR registered yet."