Antara Kashyap August 10 2019, 3.59 pm August 10 2019, 3.59 pm

It is a great time to be Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor has not only solidified his presence in the industry as one of the best actors ever but has also been awarded the National Award for the Best Actor for his performance in Andhadhun. The actor is sharing the award with his friend and actor Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike. Andhadhun also won the national award for best Hindi Film. On top of that, Khuranna's other film, Badhaai Ho won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Ayushman Khurrana was overjoyed with this achievement and expressed his happiness with a poem on Instagram.

Ayushmann, who is multitalented, is also known for his writing which he often shares on social media. On his victory, the actor penned a note in Hindi that was absolutely heartwarming. He wrote that when he came to Mumbai for the first time with dreams to become an actor, he had to struggle a lot. He compared the scenario between then and the present, saying that a lot of things are still similar, like the monsoons, the fact that he still worries about his parents, and that he will always struggle to achieve more. He then went on to say that the reason he won the National Award is that even though he failed, he never gave up on the days of his struggle.

Read the poem below:

View this post on Instagram #NationalAward #66thNationalAwards A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Aug 10, 2019 at 12:47am PDT

The actor also tweeted saying that winning a National award is a gratifying feeling.

Check it out below:

Winning a National Award is truly humbling and gratifying. I’m forever grateful for the love I’ve received! Also, a big hug and congratulations to my bro @vickykaushal09 .. — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 9, 2019

South actor Keerthi Suresh was awarded Best Actress for her performance in Mahanati!