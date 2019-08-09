The winners of the 66th National Awards 2019 have been announced on Friday, and a lot of Hindi films won big amongst the 419 participants. The head of Jury for feature films, Rahul Rawail, announced the winners who won in the 31 categories. Amongst that, the 2019 blockbuster, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Andhadhun won multiple awards. The most interesting feat was that this year, the best actor award has been shared between Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun and Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike. Andhadhun also won the Best Hindi Film award, whereas, the best director award went to Aditya Dhar for Uri.
The other Bollywood films that have won big are Padmaavat, which won the National Award for Best Choreography and Best Music Direction for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Uri also won an award for Best Sound Design and Best Background Music award. Pad Man won the Best Film on Social Issues, Badhaai Ho won for Best Supporting Actress (Surekha Sikri) and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Here's the list of winners in major categories:
Best Feature Film: Helaru (Gujarati)
Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun), Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike)
Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati)
Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for (Uri: The Surgical Strike)
Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)
Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire (Chumbak)
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Tamil Film: Baram
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing
Best Choreography: Padmaavat, Ghoomar
Best Special Effects: Awe, KGF
Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhasali, Padmaavat
Best Background Music award: Uri
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani
Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho
Best Female Playback singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat
Best Film on Social Issues: Pad Man
Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs
Most film-friendly state: Uttarakhand
Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention
The date for this year's National Awards ceremony is yet to be announced.
