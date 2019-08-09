Antara Kashyap August 09 2019, 6.43 pm August 09 2019, 6.43 pm

The winners of the 66th National Awards 2019 have been announced on Friday, and a lot of Hindi films won big amongst the 419 participants. The head of Jury for feature films, Rahul Rawail, announced the winners who won in the 31 categories. Amongst that, the 2019 blockbuster, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Andhadhun won multiple awards. The most interesting feat was that this year, the best actor award has been shared between Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun and Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike. Andhadhun also won the Best Hindi Film award, whereas, the best director award went to Aditya Dhar for Uri.

The other Bollywood films that have won big are Padmaavat, which won the National Award for Best Choreography and Best Music Direction for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Uri also won an award for Best Sound Design and Best Background Music award. Pad Man won the Best Film on Social Issues, Badhaai Ho won for Best Supporting Actress (Surekha Sikri) and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Here's the list of winners in major categories:

Best Feature Film: Helaru (Gujarati)

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun), Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati)

Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire (Chumbak)

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Tamil Film: Baram

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Choreography: Padmaavat, Ghoomar

Best Special Effects: Awe, KGF

Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhasali, Padmaavat

Best Background Music award: Uri

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani

Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Best Female Playback singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat

Best Film on Social Issues: Pad Man

Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs

Most film-friendly state: Uttarakhand

Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention

The date for this year's National Awards ceremony is yet to be announced.