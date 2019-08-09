Actress Radhika Apte is known for breaking stereotypes in the acting industry. She is known for picking the most challenging roles ever since she began her journey in cinema. The versatile actress made her debut in Hindi cinema with Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. Radhika has a huge fandom, with the entire country swooning over her acting skills. But the biggest fan of the actress is easily Netflix India. With what started as a joke that Netflix only wanted to cast Radhika Apte in its films and series, to the company changing its username to 'Radhika Apte fan page', the two have shared quite a hilarious bond. The streaming company jumped in to congratulate Andhadhun for its National Award win, but they did not forget to attribute the victory entirely to Apte.
Also, Radhika Apte did not fail to justify her character with her stellar performance in Andhadhun. Thus it would be wrong to ignore her for the National Award the film has achieved. As her versatile acting skills were evoked from her performances in various Netflix series, the streaming company sure did the right job of giving her the rightful credit that she deserves. Hence, the company's Twitter post congratulating Andhadhun is done in a classic Netflix India style.
Here's the tweet-
The Padman star recently was buzzing because of a video which leaked from Dev Patel's forthcoming film The Wedding Guest. The video was a sex scene from the movie for which the actress also questioned about people making only her feel ashamed and not the male actor. Talking about her projects, the Baazaar actress recently did a Hollywood film, Liberte: A Call to Spy which is based on true events from World War II where she played the role of a British spy, Noor Inayat Khan aka Nora Baker.Read More