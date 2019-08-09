Suman Rai August 09 2019, 8.30 pm August 09 2019, 8.30 pm

Actress Radhika Apte is known for breaking stereotypes in the acting industry. She is known for picking the most challenging roles ever since she began her journey in cinema. The versatile actress made her debut in Hindi cinema with Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. Radhika has a huge fandom, with the entire country swooning over her acting skills. But the biggest fan of the actress is easily Netflix India. With what started as a joke that Netflix only wanted to cast Radhika Apte in its films and series, to the company changing its username to 'Radhika Apte fan page', the two have shared quite a hilarious bond. The streaming company jumped in to congratulate Andhadhun for its National Award win, but they did not forget to attribute the victory entirely to Apte.

Also, Radhika Apte did not fail to justify her character with her stellar performance in Andhadhun. Thus it would be wrong to ignore her for the National Award the film has achieved. As her versatile acting skills were evoked from her performances in various Netflix series, the streaming company sure did the right job of giving her the rightful credit that she deserves. Hence, the company's Twitter post congratulating Andhadhun is done in a classic Netflix India style.

Here's the tweet-

Congratulations to Andhadhun on winning the National Award for Best Hindi film. We're not saying this because Radhika Apte is in it but yes Radhika Apte is in it.#NationalFilmAwards — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 9, 2019