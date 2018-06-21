National Selfie Day 2018: These photo bombed pictures of Bollywood celebrities are LOLworthy

Bollywood stars do everything in their capacity to look good in front of the camera, as it enhances their image and for a star, an image is everything. They are required to look good for the camera and pose at their best. Their craziness for perfect pictures also sometimes results in people photobombing their clicks and then enjoying a moment of laughter. It is nothing short of funny when we see some stars posing for the perfect selfies, only to be photo-bombed by their friends or co-stars.

In this post, we bring you hilarious photobombs of our favourite Bollywood stars.

Looks like Riteish Deshmukh's selfie moment was all ruined by Sonakshi Sinha. Weirdly funny!

Farah Khan looks all decked up and ready to take a selfie, but then AB junior just popped up in middle of nowhere and photo-bombed her.

If you thought that only stars selfies are photo-bombed, nah! Look at this Cannes still where we see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being a maniac and ruining this dude's picture.

Arjun Kapoor giving Alia a lesson in ‘watching your back’ while taking a selfie.

They say your past haunts you, and that's when we see THIS picture. We'll just leave it here and let you put two and two together.

A very happy selfie day, but beware that your good enough clicks do not turn into a bad enough one, courtesy the evil photo-bomber.