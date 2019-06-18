Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Navya Naveli NandaShweta Bachchan
nextNot Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra was supposed to star in Piku, here’s why she let it go!

within