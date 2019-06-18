Ranjini Maitra June 18 2019, 5.00 pm June 18 2019, 5.00 pm

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has grown up to be quite a diva, we must say. She might not have any plans to step into Bollywood right now, but the pretty lady has a strong fan base on social media nevertheless. And why not? She keeps throwing tidbits of all the fun, frolic and family time she enjoys. Navya's latest video, however, was a major fitness inspiration.

Navya, who is presently pursuing her higher studies in New York, chose the sidewalks to flaunt her fitness. In a video shared on Instagram that has gone viral, she is seen performing moving squats with an exercise ball. Dressed in her lemon yellow and grey gym attire, she will make you want to hit the gym right now. She is seen working out outside Dogpound, a lavish gym in New York. It is easy to assume that an intense gym session was followed by this video.

While much has been said and written about Navya's possible career in Bollywood, mother Shweta Bachchan isn't keen on it. Shweta, who once joined Karan Johar's chat show with brother Abhishek Bachchan, said she wasn't very eager for her daughter to take up acting as a career.

"I see their (Abhishek and Aishwarya) faces when things don't work out. I see the kind of hate my brother gets on Instagram. Whether you like him as an actor or you don't or you think he got it easy because he is Amitabh Bachchan's son, whatever it is I'm his sister and I hated it. It gives me sleepless nights. I don't want another member of my family to be in this business, for my personal selfish reasons," she said.