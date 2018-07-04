Nawabzaade: Athiya Shetty and Badshah are all set to make you groove on their tunes

Musician Guru Randhawa’s High Rated Gabru featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor received much love from the audience. And now, it’s time to gear up for yet another dance number. Bhushan Kumar and T-Series brings to us another dancer number which will be a part of choreographers Dharmesh Yelande, Punit J Pathak and Raghav Juyal-starrer, Nawabzaade. Rapper Badshah and Athiya Shetty have teamed up for this song and they shot for it in Mumbai last week. Scroll down for further details!

Titled Tere Naal Nachna, the track will also feature Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande and Raghav Juyal apart from the sizzling lady and the rapper. Choreographed and directed by Remo D’Souza, it’s set to release on July 5. Both Badshah and Athiya took to their Instagram accounts to give us a sneak-peek of the song.

“We needed a club number for the opening sequence. The boys are known for their dance skills and usually people get nervous around them but Athiya performed like a pro. She was rehearsing with them even when the cameras weren’t rolling,” quoted Badshah to Mumbai Mirror.

On the other hand, Athiya, who’s equally happy to shake a leg with the rapper in the song, shared, “I am a huge fan of Badshah and was kicked to know that we’d be working together. It was great fun shooting for the song and I hope it reflects on the screen. Remo sir is one of the nicest people to work with; he brings such a positive energy to the sets.”

Nawabzaade is slated to release in August, 2018.