Nawabzaade first look: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor team up for a song!

Nawabzaade, which is co-produced by Remo D’Souza along with partner Mayur Barot, will feature Dance India Dance stars, Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande. The first look of the movie is out and Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are raising the temperature with a special appearance in the film for the song ‘High Rated Gabru’. Both actors had worked in Remo’s previous venture ABCD 2.

Nawabzaade is directed by Jayesh Pradhan. Bhushan Kumar who has worked with Remo in the past on pop albums, will present the movie.

High Rated Gabru, which is sung by Guru Randhawa, will feature Varun and Shraddha displaying their impeccable chemistry. The duo was highly praised for their dance moves in ABCD 2 and by the look of the pictures it seems they would yet again set the screens on fire.

Varun is seen in a hip-hop attire while Shraddha looks cool in her girl-next-door look.

Talking about being part of the song and being able to work with Remo and his team, Varun said. “Having worked with Raghav, Punit, and Dharmesh, I know them to be very talented boys. When I heard Remo sir and Bhushanji were doing a film with them I knew I had to be part of it in some way. So when this song came up, Shraddha and I decided to feature in this special video.”

“It was a lot of fun, sharing screen space with Shraddha again. We are very comfortable with each other and High Rated Gabru is already a chart buster,” he added.

Shraddha also seemed pretty excited to work with the ABCD 2 team. “I was all charged to work again with Bhushanji, Remo sir, Varun and a few others from the ABCD 2 gang. When I got to know that we are going to be shooting a video for High Rated Gabru, I got even more excited because the song is fantastic and so loved. The whole experience of shooting it was fun. I felt nostalgic,” she said.

Remo, who has choreographed the song, said, “Sometimes things just magically fall into place. It was heartening to see that Bhushan, Varun, and Shraddha were most forthcoming to give what it takes to make this number extraordinary. I am glad we could do this for my protégés from 'ABCD 2'. I am sure the song will help to create a buzz around Nawabzaade.”