Nawazuddin Siddiqui slapped with Rs 2 crore defamation case over his memoir

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first girlfriend Sunita Rajwar sends a legal notice to the actor, journalist Rituparna Chatterjee and publishers of the memoir ‘An Ordinary Life’ for disclosing personal details of their past relationship without her consent.

The theater actress has demanded an unconditional apology from Nawazuddin through both media and social media within 24 hours of the notice for causing mental harassment. Along with the apology, Rajwar has demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crores from all the parties mentioned in the notice. The said amount will be given towards a charitable cause of fighting sexual exploitation of women working in entertainment and media industry.

According to the Mumbai Mirror, Sunita Rajwar, in her notice, has also demanded that Nawaz should not use her name in any sort of publication from hereafter. While Nawaz later regretted and decided to withdraw his biography, Sunita Rajwar pointed out that the book is still in circulation and an irreversible damage has been inflicted on her.

Nawazuddin Siddqui’s memoir has been a much talked about topic. It mentions his past relationships, one-night stands and extra marital affairs. But things turned ugly when his Miss Lovely co-star Niharika Singh and Sunita Rajwar rubbished the claims in the memoirs as "extraordinary lies."

In her long Facebook post, Sunita Rajwar said that the very first lie in Nawaz's memoir is the part where he stated that they had not met each other at the National School of Drama, New Delhi. She also said that Nawaz portrayed their relationship and break-up in a dramatic way, which is far from the truth.

On the other hand, a Delhi-based advocate named Gautam Gulati has filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) against Nawaz for outraging the modesty of Niharika Singh.

The actress had accused Nawaz of fabricating stories and exploiting women just for the sake of selling his book.