Nawazuddin Siddique, in and as Thackeray

The life of Shiv Sena founder, Balasaheb Thackeray was never devoid of drama. While filmmakers have tried to capture the essence of the saffron-clad man, most popular being Amitabh Bachchan in Sarkar, a film dedicated to him was never attempted, until now!

Sanjay Raut, Journalist and Member of Parliament who happens to be Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha lawmaker as well, has taken upon himself to make a biopic on Bal Thackeray. The teaser for Thackeray has been released which looks every bit promising, capturing how Thackeray controlled Mumbai and had millions of devoted followers.

What is even more interesting is that the right-wing leader will be played by a Muslim actor from Uttar Pradesh- Nawazuddin Siddique who is unrecognizable in the teaser until his name appears. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was away shooting abroad, said he would do his best and even demonstrated how he's picked up Marathi. In a video message he told the audience in fluent Marathi, "Everyone must be thinking how this guy will speak Marathi? I want to say with confidence that I am inspired by Balasaheb and I have his blessings." Nawaz has definitely nailed the look!

Also, what goes around comes back around eventually. Earlier this year, the actor had to pull out of a Ram Leela event this year because of objections by a local Shiv Sena leader in UP. Siddique trumped over Marathi actors who were in the fray but ultimately the makers rounded on Nawaz to represent the ‘sons of the soil’. "He is one of the most talented actors of our times. He immerses his mind, soul and body into every role. I believe he is fit for this role," Raut said in an interview.

The teaser was launched by Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan in presence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his family. The film will release on January 23, 2019.Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaditya Thackeray, who heads the Shiv Sena's youth wing Yuva Sena, said in a press conference, "I had goosebumps when I saw the trailer. I cannot describe the relationship I had with him. He was a father figure not just to us, but millions across the state."