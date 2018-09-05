Nawazuddin Siddiqui believes that 'even rubbish films go on to become massive hits'

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been around for a fairly long time and in the recent years he earned the much-deserved fame and adulation for his spectacular performances.

The actor is all geared up for Manto, a biography in which he takes on the role of the Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto. So, as he continues to entertain and intrigue his followers with an interesting line-up of projects, he’s asked about what brings him more happiness, Cannes Film Festival featuring his movies or box office success.

Says Nawaz, “I prefer when my films are appreciated by intelligent, educated people who are experts in the field. That is what counts the most. These days, even rubbish films go on to becoming a massive hit because there are so many people who just go to watch it without any understanding of the craft. People forget what they have watched once they step out from the theatre, but the movie becomes a hit. Even if just two smart people appreciate my movies, I will be happy.”

Alright then! His best performances have been in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Raman Raghav, Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Mom, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, to name a few.​