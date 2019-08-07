Priyanka Kaul August 07 2019, 5.07 pm August 07 2019, 5.07 pm

While Bollywood is mostly known for commercial cinema, sometimes we have been lucky in getting some mainstream cinema as well. There a few actors in the industry who focus on the story and character they play, which does not necessarily define their quintessential ‘hero’. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the few actors in that league. Recently, the actor talked about how the whole concept of Bollywood hero is blown up and overrated for the audience of today’s time and he isn’t interested in it. Read on...

During an interview with an entertainment website, the actor said, "The Bollywood hero is one of the most cliched roles (that) you will find. People have this conception of how they see him, the kind of clothes he wears, etc. This is a zone I ideally don't want to be a part of because then you go into an absolute comfort zone."

Not only Siddiqui’s roles, but his choices of movie altogether have always stood out and one can’t help but appreciate him for what he has achieved and the roles he had stuck to.

The actor further added that for presenting the same roles differently requires knowledge. He said, "For this, you need an education and practice. According to me, a versatile actor is one who is able to play the same role differently. For example, I have played the mafia don several times, whether it is Faisal Khan or Ganesh Gaitonde. But each role is different, as there is always that one signature dialogue/move that sets the character apart from the other. I did the same even with Dilly Mahmood (in 'McMafia') too."