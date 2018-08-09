Nawazuddin Siddiqui fumbles uncharacteristically in this video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of those actors who can speak lines of dialogues without any effort. Seamlessly natural, the Sacred Games actor makes it sound as if the character was based on him. However, in video post that he tweeted on the 9th of August, something was off; it seemed like the actor was on the wrong side of the camera. The advertisement was related to a popular e-commerce website and a smartphone but Nawaz did not look too convincing.

Kabhi kabhi lagta hai ki Infinix hi biggest superstar hai! I just saw the new Infinix Smart 2 and main toh stunned hi reh gaya. Aap bhi check kar lo, right here on @Flipkart https://t.co/9qV0Jm6S6E pic.twitter.com/04SOx1Tpax — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 9, 2018

If one was to examine the video closely, it would seem that Nawaz is reading a script kept near the camera he is facing. Towards the starting moments of the video the actor looks away from the camera to his right, possibly to get a glimpse of a teleprompter. As the video goes on, he can be spotted looking away from the camera. Nawaz can be seen looking upwards, possibly another location of the teleprompter. The actor also pauses while delivering the dialogue, as if he is thinking about what to say next.

Clearly, this is quite uncharacteristic of someone who essayed the role of Ganesh Gaitonde in remarkable fashion. Nawazuddin’s performance in Sacred Games has been widely appreciated and fans are eager for another season of the Netflix original.

Check out the thespian's acting prowess in this short silent film from 2003.