Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Happy to play Bal Thackeray

Founder of the political party Shiv Sena, ‘Hindu Hruday Samrat’ (Emperor of Hindu heart), Balasaheb Thackeray, was a controversial and celebrated figure to say the least. The politician was infamous for making anti-Muslim statements and statements against people from Uttar Pradesh in the past. However, irony wasn’t lost when Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a Muslim from UP, said he is grateful to play the role of Thackeray in the latter’s biopic.

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena MP is producing the biopic on Thackeray. Siddiqui was humbled to be chosen for the movie.

“More than myself, I appreciate Shiv Sena that they approached me for the role. That’s a huge thing. I am just an actor. I will anyway sit down with my director to come up with the best outcome but it is a huge deal that these people thought of me in the first place,” Siddiqui told The Indian Express.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor said that he was interested to play Thackeray as he considered the latter to be an interesting personality.

“That’s why I said they should be appreciated. I was surprised. An actor wants his or her character to be as interesting and challenging as it can be. I was happy because I was getting a chance to play a personality like Bal Thackeray. I don’t think there’s any actor, be from India or the world, who will leave this role. He was such an interesting personality.”

Talking about Thackeray’s personality, he said that he was happy to play the politician.

“Sanjay Raut has written such a fantastic script. If you read it, you will know that it is such a well-written script. So, I have got a challenging role to play. He was the same person for the outside world and within. There was no hypocrisy. I am getting to play such a character, what else do I want? I am just an actor.”