Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I have never been called handsome in my own country

He is one of the finest actors Indian cinema boasts of, right now. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, beginning with side roles, has now become a performer who can pull almost everything off with ease. We say almost because we haven't seen him as the quintessential Bollywood hero as of yet. And given how we have a set perception on how a 'handsome' hunk ideally looks, that's not a surprise.

The Hollywood reporter recently complemented Nawaz as handsome. To this comes his confession that he was never called one in his own country.

"To be called handsome by one of the most authoritative publications on American cinema is something I value. I have never been called handsome in my own country, not by the people I know, not by critics who love my work. So it’s a great kick,' he told IANS at an interview.

Nawaz isn't the only one speaking on the same line. Southern star Dhanush, when he made his Bollywood debut, spoke at length about how he isn't exactly the 'hero' material and it was a task convincing the makers that he was the one they were looking for.

Never mind. 'Handsome' is a compliment too little for you guys! :)