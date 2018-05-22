Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back as the badass Ganesh Gaitonde. But what’s new?

This man must be having fun playing antagonists. Ever since Nawazudin Siddiqui entered Bollywood, he has had numerous stints with negative characters. Needless to say, he brought out the desired darkness in each. It was a treat to see how the actor in him soaked in the character’s essence, successfully creating a realm of reality. And he is back once more!

We just got our hands over Nawaz’s character poster from Netflix’s upcoming original ‘Sacred Games’. Check it out below.

He plays Ganesh Gaitonde, a criminal despot who is being chased by police officer Satraj Singh (played by Saif Ali Khan). ‘Sacred Games’, based upon Vikram Chandra’s novel with the same name, is a social novel that has been blended with adequate thrill. That way, we can quite expect Nawaz to play his top bad-guy game.

But then, we have seen this side of him. Right?

Nawaz essayed a grey character in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, which was also his major shot to fame. Prior to that, his role in the critically acclaimed ‘Black Friday’ can be called a grey one as well. Among his recent releases, the actor played an out and out antagonist in Kushan Nandy’s ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’. Just before that, Sabbir Khan’s ‘Munna Michael’ had him playing a gangster. In ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’, he played a serial killer, based upon a true character. These are just to mention a few.

While Nawaz is an actor of unique caliber, we know not whether he would bring ingenuity to the genre and the type of his character, both having been done and dusted many times.