Nawazuddin Siddiqui is Ganesh Gaitonde for Italians!

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was showered with immense appreciation for his terrific performance in Netflix’s Sacred Games. Besides his character, Ganesh Gaintonde, becoming extremely popular, his dialogues are also being used by people in their day-to-day conversations. Speaking about the same, Nawazuddin recently shared with Mid Day how his portrayal of the gangster has brought him recognition among the global audience.

The Gangs Of Wasseypur star told the tabloid that he was recognized as Ganesh Gaitonde by Italians in Rome.

"I was in Rome [shooting for Tannishtha Chatterjee's yet-untitled directorial] the same week when Sacred Games released. What was interesting was the fact that not only Indians but the locals also recognised me as Ganesh Gaitonde and appreciated my performance. I have never seen this kind of adulation in my life. It is India's first Netflix series. It is on par, or I would say, even better than the shows that are being made in various parts of the world,” he said.

The actor further went on to share that the next season will be more promising and is currently in the scripting stage.

Siddiqui is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Genius-Dil Ki Ladaai Dimag Se, where he will be seen playing a negative role. The film, helmed by Anil Sharma, is slated to release on August 24.