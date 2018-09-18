Bollywood Manto: Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets real about Rasika Dugal's talent Almas Khateeb September 18 2018, 6.44 pm September 18 2018, 6.44 pm

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a name that needs no introduction. From playing an extra on Sarfarosh in 1999 to Netflix's Ganesh Gaitonde, Nawaz is a force to be reckoned with. His acting abilities are the talk of the town while his unconventional looks make him a versatile actor who gets into every character like a chameleon changes its colours. Nawaz doesn't shy away from controversial roles either and the perfect example of that is the film Haraamkhor where he essays the role of a paedophile.

Adding another feather to his cap, Nawaz will now be seen essaying the role of famous partition writer, Saadat Hasan Manto. A Pakistani author who was born in India, Manto was a literary gem that India lost when the partition took place. Critically acclaimed filmmaker Nandita Das' Manto aims to give audiences a glimpse into the life and times of the author, and we can only applaud her choice of the cast, in terms, of Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Manto and Rasika Dugal as his wife, Safiya. So, we thought, why not catch up with the talented Manto, err sorry, Nawaz to exchange a few words? We showed up during his busy schedule and finally got a few words in, and here it is! Enjoy!